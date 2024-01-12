Foreign Minister Israel Katz commented, at the end of the hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague:

''The Israeli delegation revealed the true face of South Africa as the loyal representative of a terrorist organization that inhumanely slaughtered babies, children, women and the elderly.''

"When it comes to Israel, it seems that the double standards of some of the world’s countries are shockingly blatant."

"South Africa's claims against Israel are baseless. On the contrary, no evidence was presented, except that of an unparalleled defensive and moral war."

"South Africa itself violates the Genocide Convention by supporting the Hamas terrorist organization, which calls for the elimination of the State of Israel."

"I called the Foreign Ministry’s Legal Advisor to thank him and the members of Israel’s legal team for their impressive appearance that undermined all of South Africa’s hypocritical claims and revealed its true face as the loyal representative of a terrorist organization that inhumanely slaughtered babies, children, women and the elderly."

"I hope the complaint will be dismissed outright and that justice will prevail.”

He also retorted to comments by Turkish President Erdogan hoping that Israel would lose the case: ''The President of Turkey, from a country with the Armenian Genocide in its past, now boasts of targeting Israel with unfounded claims. We remember the Armenians, and the Kurds. Your history speaks for itself. Israel stands in defense, not destruction, against your barbarian allies.''