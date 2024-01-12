Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu wrote an open letter to the International Court of Justice in the Hague regarding the lawsuit by South Africa against Israel.

“One of the greatest wonders of our generation is the ability to see how dozens of prophecies of God are coming true, both regarding the world and Israel,” he said.

“Anyone who learns history knows that God warned Israel many times that they would be exiled, that they did not listen, and that the exile did indeed take place, scattering Israel to the four corners of the earth.

“Today, we see the positive prophecies coming to pass, those of Israel returning to its land. This prophecy is mentioned approximately 50 times in the Bible and has been fulfilled exactly in a manner unlike any other.”

“God has also kept his word to Abraham - ‘and your descendants shall inherit the gates of their foes,’“ he said. “Thus has Israel wondrously bested its enemies from the War of Independence and to this day. “

“All of those who have tried to stand in the way of God’s prophecies have paid a heavy price. Ten regular armies fled before Jews who had not held weapons for two thousand years, that had only just emerged from the furnaces of Auschwitz and Treblinka, who fought bare-handed and won.

‘‘God does not stop halfway, and so He has given Israel Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria, and the trees of Israel are once again giving their fruits after lying fallow for thousands of years.’’

‘’All the gifts God gives are to bring blessings to the entire world, as though Israel and its belief in God the world will receive the blessing, ‘And they shall beat their swords into plowshares…and one nation will not raise a sword against another.’’

“With the wisdom that god gave Israel, the Jewish people have given the world a great blessing of scientific development, all for the benefit of all humanity.’’

He stressed, ‘’The prophets have revealed to us that haughty nations will attempt to fight the word of God, and impinge the right of Israel to its land. The prophets have said that God will not sit idle, and will do to all such nations what he did to Pharaoh, who did not heed his warnings.’’

‘’You have a free choice to either heed God’s word and succeed, or be like Pharaoh, who drowned in the Red Sea. You can be like King George V who agreed with God’s word, or like the Arab states who closed their eyes and hearts, and do not want to see the acts of God or head His words, and fail time after time.’

‘’The choice is in your hands. In your verdict, you will not defeat the word of God. You will only decide your own fate.’

‘’I wish you success.’’