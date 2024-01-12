The office of Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) has stated that the "popcorn storm" is fake news.

Thursday night reports said that during a Cabinet meeting, when Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) began to argue, Regev pulled out popcorn and offered it to those present.

In a Friday statement, her office said, "Starting last night, there has been fake news circulating, claiming that Minister Regev distributed popcorn during a Cabinet meeting, and said that, 'The show has begun.' Such a thing never occurred, and the publication is evil slander, complete lies, and unfounded."

"The minister never said the statements attributed to her, and she intends to act using legal means to utilize all her rights, through all the channels, journalists, and spreaders of poison and hate, who are slandering her name. The spread of these lies is intended to harm her good name, fan the flames of hatred against her, and silence her in the Cabinet meetings. These attempts will not succeed.

"Minister Regev will continue to ask questions - even if they are unpleasant - with the goal of ensuring that the State of Israel does everything it can to bring back the hostages and defeat Hamas, while protecting the IDF soldiers and the State of Israel's security interests."

On Thursday night, Regev's office told Kan News, "She is on a diet, and it was out in any case. She brought popcorn so that she wouldn't snack on pastries and sandwiches."