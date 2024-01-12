Dozens of terrorists were killed in Khan Yunis and Maghazi, including commanders from Hamas’ Nukhba forces, the IDF said Friday morning.

In Maghazi, over the past day, IDF troops killed approximately 20 terrorists, including commanders from Hamas’ Nukhba forces. In addition, numerous weapons were located.

In Khan Yunis, an IDF fighter jet struck a Hamas military compound and killed seven terrorists. One of the terrorists killed was a Nukhba commander who took part in the October 7th massacre.

IDF troops located three armed terrorists who exited a Hamas compound and began to advance toward the forces. IDF troops responded with live fire at the terrorists.

Furthermore, in Khan Yunis, IDF troops also located a number of AK-47 rifles and RPG launchers, and dismantled a weapons storage facility over the past day.

Additionally, during IDF activity in Bureij, IDF troops located a terrorist who fired at the forces from a window of one of the compounds in the area. IDF troops operated a drone that struck and killed the armed terrorist.