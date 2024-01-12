After weeks of unseasonably warm weather, winter has returned to Israel, bringing the first snows of 2024 to Mount Hermon.

Friday's weather will be partly cloudy or cloudy. Rain will continue to fall intermittently in northern and central Israel. On Mount Hermon, there will be snow.

On Friday night, the rains will pick up in northern Israel, and there will be thunderstorms and hail. There is a chance of flooding along the northern coastline.

Saturday will be rainy, especially in northern Israel. Temperatures will rise. On Saturday night, the rains will increase and spread to central Israel.

Sunday will see intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, and snow will fall on Mount Hermon. Temperatures will drop.