A new poll by Maariv, published Friday morning, shows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party dropping to an unprecedented low.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the coalition parties would lose two Knesset seats.

The poll showed Minister Benny Gantz's National Unity party in the lead, with 39 Knesset seats, followed by Likud, with 16 seats. Yesh Atid, third-largest, is projected to win 13 Knesset seats.

Yisrael Beytenu would be the largest of the smaller parties, with 10 seats, while Sephardic-haredi Shas would win nine, Otzma Yehudit eight, and Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) seven.

The Knesset's Arab parties, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am, would win five seats each. Meretz and Religious Zionism, with four seats each, would be the smallest parties in the Knesset.

Neither Labor nor the Arab Balad party is expected to pass the threshold.