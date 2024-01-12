The Israel Ice Hockey Federation has appealed a decision by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to ban Israel from competitions due to “security concerns”, Haaretz reported Thursday.

The IIHF decision, announced on Wednesday, said the hockey federation "has decided to restrict the Israeli National Team from participating in IIHF Championships until the safety and well-being of all participants (including Israeli participants) can be assured."

The federation's announcement said the decision was made "after careful consideration and based on a risk assessment, discussions with the participating countries and discussions with the hosts" and will remain in effect "for the time being."

The decision means that Israel's U20 team will not be able to participate in the Division III world championship later this month in Bulgaria and Bosnia, and that the national women's team will not be able to participate in the Division III world championship in Estonia in March.

"This matter is being handled on a very wide scale," said Mikhael Horowitz, chairman of the Israel Ice Hockey Federation, according to Haaretz.

"This is a scandalous decision by the IIHF that Israel cannot participate in any world championships – men, women, juniors. The decision was made yesterday, which is just 12 days before the men's U20 world championship," he added.

The Israeli federation has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, headquartered in Switzerland, terming the decision "antisemitic" and arguing that it provided "support for terror."

"We view this decision as a victory for the elements that are challenging the Free World, like terrorism and Hamas in particular," Horowitz said, adding, "This decision essentially has to do with the security situation in Israel. It supports Hamas and serves the purposes of those who seek to ostracize and discriminate against Israel in every arena. We cannot let such a thing happen. This is an attack on the country, on the citizens, on the athletes. For them, we will do all we can to change the decision."

The Israeli Hockey Federation wrote that "The International Ice Hockey Federation's decision to exclude Israel from international competition is an unusual, very grave step that does not meet any international sporting standard and is completely antithetical to Olympic values. With its decision, the federation is lending support to terror and to the massacre of children and the elderly in their beds, in their homes."