A confrontation erupted at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting between IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir.

The minister claimed to the Chief of Staff that "there are two different voices in the army " and presented added that "there are these talks by the IDF spokesman as if we have ended the war while the fighters do not want to end it."

The Chief of Staff replied to Ben Gvir angrily, "The IDF does not talk about the war - but carries it out."

Ben Gvir also confronted Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and traded barbs with him.

"Lots of terrorists are hiding in Rafah and the time has come for action there as well," the Minister of National Security said, to which Minister Gallant wondered, "Have you ever been to Rafah?"

Ben Gvir replied: "I was in Gaza during times that you weren't, but it's time for you to stop being disrespectful. For nine months you sat here and disparaged and said that Hamas was deterred. You laughed when I said that targeted eliminations were needed, you said that I don't understand anything, maybe enough with the arrogance?"