A poll conducted by the Midgam Institute for Channel 12 News shows that if elections were held today, the National Unity Party would win 35 seats and the Likud would win 18.

The Yesh Atid Party wins 14 seats in the poll, Shas - 11, Yisrael Beytenu - 9, Otzma Yehudit - 8, United Torah Judaism - 7, Hadash-Ta'al - 5, Ra'am - 5, the Religious Zionist Party - 4 and Meretz - 4.

According to the poll, the current opposition (including the National Unity Party which joined the government in the wake of the war against Hamas) has 72 seats, including five from the Hadash-Ta'al slate, and the current coalition has 48.

Respondents to the poll were asked how they would vote if two new parties - one led by Naftali Bennett and the other led by former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen - were running, and if both the Labor and Meretz parties ran as one slate led by Yair Golan.

In this scenario, the National Unity Party wins 25 seats, Likud 15, Yesh Atid 10, Shas 10 and a party led by Bennett would win 10 as well.

Labor and Meretz led by Yair Golan receive 9 seats, United Torah Judaism 7, Yisrael Beytenu 7, Otzma Yehudit 7, a party led by Yossi Cohen 6, Hadash-Ta'al 5, Ra'am 5, and the Religious Zionist Party 4.

The current opposition, in this scenario, wins a narrow majority of 61 seats, while the coalition wins 43 seats and the two parties led by Bennett and Cohen have16 seats combined.

On the question of suitability for the position of Prime Minister, 42% of respondents supported Benny Gantz while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received 29% support. In the case of Bennett, he receives 31% support compared to 30% for Netanyahu.