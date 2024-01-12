Our sages teach that on a spiritual level, the Egyptian exile is the root source of all Israel’s exile experience…and the miracles of the Exodus are a Divine template for the future, ultimate Redemption.

The key to the final Redemption is in overcoming slave mentality with the faith to declare that G-d alone is King.

In this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman ponder the parallels between Egyptian sorcery of old, and the machinery of modern media and government manipulation.