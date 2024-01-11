After the Holocaust, the "free world" promised 'never again,' but in reality, all it has done over the years is weaken the ability of the State of Israel to subdue its enemies seeking its destruction.

The seventh of October is the result of the hypocritical conduct of the free world, led by the United States.

How can Secretary of State Blinken come here and instead of taking responsibility for the additional 'small Holocaust' that has happened to us, demand that we allow those responsible for the murder of our children back to their homes, supply Hamas with fuel and 'humanitarian' supplies, and talk again about establishing a Palestinian state?

We will not be indoctrinated again with empty slogans, 'never again,' while the blood of our brothers and sisters still cries out from the ground.

Israelis say NO to this kind of "friendship"