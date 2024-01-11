The IDF this evening (Thursday) revealed how much material and money Hamas used to build its miles of terrorist tunnels underneath the Gaza Strip.

"Over the past few months, the IDF has been operating to expose and dismantle the hundreds of kilometers of terror tunnels dug underneath the Gaza Strip by the Hamas terror organization," the IDF Spokesperson's stated.

Using the information collected by IDF troops on the ground and analysis of the tunnels exposed by the forces up until now, the Intelligence Directorate has revealed that over 6,000 tons of concrete and 1,800 tons of metal were used to build hundreds of kilometers of underground infrastructure, at a total cost of tens of millions of dollars.

"Instead of investing in civilian infrastructure and development to benefit the residents of the Gaza Strip, Hamas used vast quantities of money and resources over many years to build a vast underground tunnel network used for its deadly terrorist activity," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit noted.

"The IDF’s Combat Engineering Corps and the Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit are continuing to operate against Hamas' underground terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip to ensure that these tunnels no longer pose a threat to Israel," the IDF stated.