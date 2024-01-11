Eylon Levy, an Israeli government spokesman who has become one of the leading voices in international Israel advocacy, arrived in his hometown of London, by request of Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely, for an advocacy visit during which he will be interviewed by no less than 10 British news outlets.

The Ambassador welcomed Levy: "You're a big pride to Israeli advocacy and I think many people are looking forward to seeing all the things you're going to do this week in London, in the British media, to make sure the Israeli case will be heard, especially this week with all that we've seen today at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. This is our week to make sure the Israeli case is heard."

She added: "I want to thank you personally for the great work you do. We are very proud of you, both the Jewish community here and the Israelis back home."

Levy replied: "Thank you, Ambassador. You and the whole embassy team have been really fighting like lions to make Israel's case here in the lions' den of the global media."

He explained the purpose of his trip: "I've flown in now to mark 100 days since the start of the war. To give you backup.

On Sunday a rally will be held in central London to call for the release of the hostages. Thousands are expected to attend. "I encourage everyone to come and stand by our side as we mark 100 days since the hostages were stolen from us," Levy stated.

He concluded: "We are going to continue making our case and reminding the British people of what they understood immediately as the October 7th massacre started unfolding - that Israel has to win this war and has to defeat the Hamas rapist regime, bring it to justice, and bring all the hostages back home."