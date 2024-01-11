Shas chairman Aryeh Deri claimed this evening (Thursday) that the talk in the political system about restoring the Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip is causing "serious harm" to the communities of Judea and Samaria.

"Anyone who talks about moving the population to another place and the return of Jewish settlement causes serious harm to Judea and Samaria and unnecessarily raises the Palestinian issue again," he said in an interview with Kol Hai radio.

According to him, the debate that took place today in The Hague is a classic example of the need for MKs and politicians to examine their words before they are spoken. "We saw today in The Hague how they take advantage of every statement. MKs, be careful with your words."

According to him, "The threat that existed before Simchat Torah no longer exists today. The intention is to remain in the Gaza Strip with large forces for years until we are sure that the threat has been removed and the leaders of Hamas are no longer there."

"The main goal of the war that was imposed on us is to remove the threat that emanated from the Gaza Strip. Everyone understands what we are dealing with. 550 km of tunnels and tens of thousands of fighters. No country has faced such a thing," he said.