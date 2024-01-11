Prime Minister Netanyahu attacked South Africa for its suit against Israel which was heard on Thursday at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

"We are fighting the terrorists, and we are fighting the lies. Today, we again see a topsy-turvy world, the State of Israel is accused of genocide at a time when it is fighting genocide. Israel is fighting murderous terrorists who carried out horrifying crimes against humanity: they slaughtered, they burned, the mutilated, they decapitated children, women, elderly, young men and women," Netanyahu stated.

He attacked: "A terror organization that perpetrated the worst crime against Jews since the Holocaust, and now there are those who are coming to protect it, in the name of the Holocaust. What gall! A topsy-turvy world. And the IDF of all things, the most moral military in the world, which does everything to prevent harm to civilians, is being accused of 'genocide' by the representatives of these monsters.

Where was South Africa when millions of human beings were murdered and displaced in Syria and Yemen, and by whom? By Hamas's partners. A topsy-turvy world. Where were you?" the Prime Minister wondered.

"We know where we are - we will continue to fight terrorists, we will continue to repel the lies, we will continue to reserve our just right to protect ourselves and to ensure our future - until total victory," Netanyahu concluded.