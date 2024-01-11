The son of Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) was lightly wounded in battle on Thursday in the city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

He was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva and his condition is improving.

Minister Sofer himself was severely wounded during his military service in 1996 when he served as an officer in the Haruv Battalion. He was hurt evacuating wounded soldiers during riots at the area of Joseph's Tomb in Shechem (Nablus) and was recognized as a disabled veteran. For his actions and bravery, he was awarded a commendation.

Despite his injury, he returned to serve in the IDF for several more years.