IDF lookouts on Wednesday night identified two suspects in the Jordan Valley, carrying 49 pistols and an M-16 rifle.

Border Police officers and IDF reservists, who were in the area over the past two weeks due to intelligence information received, caught the two suspects.

The suspects and the weapons which were confiscated have been transferred for further examination.

A security source noted the dozens of smuggling attempts thwarted over the past year, and said, "The thwarting emphasizes the significant improvement in the past two years, in interorganizational cooperation between the IDF, Shin Bet, police, and Border Police.

On Wednesday night, the IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police, and the Metzada Unit operated to arrest 24 wanted suspects throughout Judea and Samaria.

In the city of Ramallah, the soldiers mapped the home of an additional terrorist who took part in the terror attack at the British Police Junction earlier this week.

In Kafr Krayot, the soldiers arrested a senior operative in Hamas' student cell. In Kafr Anabta, the soldiers arrested two wanted suspects, and located military equipment and explosives, which were destroyed.