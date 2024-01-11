The earthmover that was targeted
An unarmored IDF earthmoving vehicle that was operating in the central region of Gaza, along with the 6646th Paratroopers Battalion, suffered a direct hit from an RPG. Miraculously, the missile did not detonate.

“There was a tremendous explosion, and the operator did not understand what had happened. He only heard a ringing in his ears. He reported on the radio that he had been hit by an RPG,” one of the soldiers told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

“Only after a few minutes did he see both the entry and exit holes of the missile, which did not detonate. How did it and go straight over his head? Only God knows. I asked him afterwards what he had done to merit such a miracle, and he told me, 'I am here in the name of all of Israel.'”

“We have seen a true miracle here. Today, as we recite the Hallel (praise) prayer for the new Hebrew month, we will have this in mind as well - in the name of all of Israel.”