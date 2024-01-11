UNRWA does not hide the fact that its 30,000 workers act as soldiers at war with the Jews.

This is the time to take into account the origins of UNRWA, initiated by the 1948 UN mediator, Folke Bernadotte, who first conceptualized the "Inalienable Right of Return to Palestine" as a contra to the Jewish aspiration of a the Return to Zion, later enacted by Israel as the Law of Return which allows all Jews to enter Israel.

The time has come to take off the gloves and to finally define UNRWA as a hostile organization and to investigate the criminal responsibility of the UNRWA Commissioner General who bears direct responsibility for the discovery of immense quantities of weaponry inside UNRWA schools, as reported to the renewed Israel Knesset Lobby for UNRWA Policy Change by an IDF officer in active duty

A criminal investigation of UNRWA at the Hague will focus on its direct involvement in terror actions.

All it takes is for one member of the Knesset to request that the Knesset research division gather evidence to present to the UN Secretary General of with charges of war crimes committed by UNRWA. That will get the ball rolling towards the Hague.

It would be appropriate to ask at least one UNRWA donor to reactivate the dormant RWG - REFUFEE WORKING GROUP - as the UNRWA donors to oversee UNRWA's 1.6 billion dollar budget, with the vast amount of funds received in cash and unaccounted for.

A revitalized RWG would investigate the transparency of 1.6 billion dollars of annual donations from 68 donor countries and 33 organizations – most of it, as noted above, in cash and unaccounted for – so that funds for UNRWA will no longer wind up inside the coffers of terror organizations that now control the UNRWA treasury.

The RWG would be asked to vet UNRWA employees associated with Hamas, Islamic Jihad, or Fatah , in accordance with laws of donor nations that forbid assistance to any terror entity.

Since UNRWA bears responsibility for the claim that there are more than 5 million descendants of Arab refugees from the 1948 war who still call themselves refugees, it would seem logical to apply the working principles of only other UN refugee organization serving the rest of the world, the UNHCR - the UN High Commission for Refugees - to promote the permanent resettlement of 4th and 5th generations of refugees who have lived the past seven 7 decades as "refugees in perpetuity."

UNRWA policy has always been that resettlement of the Palestinian Arab refugees from the 1948 war will harm their delusional "Right of Return", which has been reinforced by thousands of graffiti spread all over UNRWA , calls for Jihad and the praise of martyrs and murderers. This goes on while promoting the "Right of Return" by force of arms, along with the new UNRWA new school curriculum, based on Jihad, adulation of martyrs and incitement against the Jews. .

There is no excuse for UN school indoctrination to violence, since the motto of UN education is "Peace begins Here" and 58% of the UNRWA budget is spent on UNRWA "education"

There is no reason why a renewed RWG cannot also demand a thorough check for weaponry in all UNRWA facilities, a cessation of any weapons training of UNRWA students and the removal any PA text that praises mass murderer Dalal Al Mugrabi or other terrorists from all UNRWA schools.