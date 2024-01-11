Psst! We have a secret for you.

The picturesque charm of quiet, leafy streets and the authentic and timeless air of our ancient city is still vibrantly alive!

In one of the most fashionable neighborhoods of Jerusalem, across the street from the aristocratic German Colony, you have an opportunity to enjoy the magic of Jerusalem.

After years of yearning and dreaming to experience the beauty and splendor of our city, you can make this dream come true.

It’s a corner of the world where you awake to see the rays of brilliant sunshine glint off the Old City’s white stone walls and illuminate the timeless alleyways leading toward the Western Wall.

It’s the place where you can relish the peace that spreads across the city as the sun sets every Friday evening. A home that allows you to revel in the city’s history as well as enjoy all the comforts and activities of its renewal.

Givat Chananya’s pastoral location in an area largely comprised of private homes, belies its proximity to convenience. A short walk brings you to many famous landmarks, cultural experiences, and neighboring peaceful streets. These include The First Station, Mamilla, the Old City, Emek Refaim, Rechavia, and Baka. It’s a spectacular collage of worlds — close to both the old and the new — always with the magical sparkle of the city we all call home!

Aminadav is a boutique residential project of two upscale buildings with a limited number of apartments. Painstakingly planned to preserve the building’s historic architecture, the style melds seamlessly with touches of contemporary flair.

Spacious luxury residences were exclusively designed by world-renowned architects in a variety of styles. Attention to every detail along with high-end features add up to absolute magnificence.

Apartments were snatched up quickly and now only a few units are left. Seize the opportunity to own a home that blends our city’s unique history and architecture with modernity. Designed in line with strict preservation guidelines, you will enjoy the ancient touches alongside high-quality features in a large ground-floor apartment of over 3,000 sq. ft. A few additional apartments are also available.

One of Jerusalem’s best-kept secrets is no longer a secret. Take advantage of this last chance to buy a home in this delightful corner of Jerusalem.