More than three months after the October 7th massacre, the search for any remains of the victims is still underway. The Israel Dog Unit, a non-profit specializing in search and rescue, along with the IDF forces in the Gaza region, has been continuously searching the most rugged terrain for any remains or evidence of the massacre.

The searches are being conducted with the aid of specialized scenting dogs and other equipment. The search includes both undeveloped land and built up areas of the towns attacked by Hamas.

All searches conducted over the past 3 months have been digitally recorded to prevent any areas from being forgotten.

Any evidence found has been turned over to the relevant authorities, including sending the evidence for laboratory testing.