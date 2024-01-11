The police on Wednesday evening arrested three residents of Ramat Gan on suspicion of threatening Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen.

Shama-Hacohen said that while he was in his car, the driver saw the three suspects pull out a gun and threaten him.

"Someone came who yelled against our pro-LGBT policy, and a moment after that, on the other side of the road, as I stopped to see who was yelling - a young man wearing black sweatpants runs up - pulls out the gun, and directs the gun to the head. Simply out of panic - Eli (the driver) stepped on the gas. The car was off balance, it could have run over old people or children," the mayor told Channel 12 News.

He added, "I will recite Hagomel tonight, today we were saved, but we must not get into a situation where someone dares to think that it is permissible to get close to an elected official. Today it was me, tomorrow it could be someone else."

The Israel Police said, "Today, a complaint was received at the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan police regarding threats against an elected official. Immediately upon receiving the complaint, an investigation was opened, during which three suspects, residents of Ramat Gan, aged 17, 21 and 23, were arrested. During the arrest, a gas pistol and substances suspected of being dangerous drugs were located in the vehicle in which the suspects were found. The suspects were transferred for questioning."