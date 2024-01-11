Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday once again took to X, formerly Twitter, where he posted a message against Israel.

“The crimes of the Zionist entity will not be forgotten. Even after the disappearance of this entity from the face of the earth, these crimes and the murder of thousands of children and women will be recorded in the books,” he wrote.

The message marks the second time in the last two months that Khamenei has posted in Hebrew on X. In November, the Supreme Leader claimed in a Hebrew message that the Israeli government is lying to its people.

“The Zionist entity is lying to you, and it is also lying when it expressed concern about its prisoners with the Palestinians. But it also eliminates them with the shelling it does,” he wrote at the time.

“The occupying entity is helpless and confused now, and without American support will be silenced within days,” predicted Khamenei.

The Iranian Supreme Leader often threatens Israel, to which he refers as a “terrorist state”.

Twitter, mainly under its previous ownership before Elon Musk, had been criticized for allowing Khamenei to make regular use of his account to threaten Israel, the US, and other Western states, while banning accounts of people such as former US President Donald Trump.

The social media site has in the past banned accounts associated with the Supreme Leader, but not the official account of Khamenei.