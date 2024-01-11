A pair of Republican-led House committees voted on Wednesday evening to approve a report recommending a contempt of Congress resolution against Hunter Biden for his failure to comply with a subpoena, CNN reported.

The resolution will next go to the House floor for a vote by the whole chamber, though it is not clear when that vote will be held.

In a surprising turn of events Wednesday morning, Hunter Biden made a short appearance right as House Republicans were starting their two committee meetings.

Both the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees, which subpoenaed the president’s son for his testimony as part of the impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden, held separate markups of the contempt resolution.

Hunter Biden entered the Oversight committee room on Wednesday morning, creating a tumultuous scene inside and outside the room as lawmakers debated what to do.

Biden and his lawyers sat down for around 10 minutes before departing, according to CNN.

The allegations at the core of the Republican-led investigation stem from claims that the president was involved in or financially benefited from his son’s foreign business dealings, making the president’s son a crucial witness for their probe.

Last month, the GOP-controlled House of Representatives voted to authorize its impeachment inquiry into President Biden. The 221-212 vote was along party lines.

Then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was the first to announce that House Republicans would launch an impeachment inquiry against President Biden over “allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption" in his involvement with the foreign business dealings of his son.

Hunter’s appearance was reminiscent of how he approached the subpoena last month. Instead of sitting for his deposition, Hunter Biden held a news conference outside the Capitol and has said he will only testify in a public setting.

House Republicans maintained they were willing to hold a public hearing with the president’s son, but only after he sat for a private interview. After the younger Biden did not appear for his deposition, House Oversight Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan issued a joint statement announcing they would begin contempt proceedings.

In a statement, Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell said they offered to engage with House Republicans on Oversight six times but allege instead, Comer sought a subpoena for a closed-door deposition.

Hunter Biden was charged last month with nine counts, including failure to file and pay taxes; evasion of assessment; and false or fraudulent tax return.

He was also charged in September with three counts related to lying on a federal form to acquire a Colt Cobra handgun in 2018 and for being an illegal drug user in possession of the gun.

Several weeks later, he pleaded not guilty to three federal crimes related to his purchase of a revolver at a Delaware gun shop in 2018. It was the first-ever prosecution by the Justice Department of the child of a sitting president.