The chairman of the National Unity Party, Minister Benny Gantz, gave a statement on Wednesday afternoon in which he said that the war against Hamas in Gaza must not be stopped.

"The achievements of the IDF are increasing. Shaft after shaft, headquarters after headquarters. A large part of the Gaza Strip is not ruled by Hamas today. The public institutions were destroyed, it does not provide education or medical services except through international organizations. A Gazan citizen does not have a true governmental address," Gantz said.

He added that "even in the military aspects - many of the Hamas battalions have been disbanded, the launch capabilities have been damaged, and its effective control on the ground, with an emphasis on the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City - does not exist. We must continue. If we stop now, Hamas will regain control."

Gantz noted that the two goals of the war - the return of the hostages and the eradication of Hamas - are achievable. "Reality obliges us and the achievements allow us to examine and adjust our operating methods and strengths."

"In most areas we have completed the stage of operational takeover, and now we are deep in the stage of dismantling the terrorist infrastructure, which will lead to the demilitarization of the Strip. We carry out our activities in the Strip by combining defense, attack and dismantling infrastructure," stated Gantz.

"The citizens of Israel understand that the activity in the Gaza Strip will continue for a long time in various forms, and with the necessary intensities. It is important to emphasize that our security will be kept in our hands," the minister stressed.

He also said that "the most urgent thing is the return of the hostages. This takes precedence over any move in the fighting. If there are any of the hostages who are watching us now, it is important that you know - we are doing everything so that you return to your loved ones who do not stop fighting for you. There is no channel we do not work on, and there is no path we do not take in order to make it happen."

On the situation on the northern border, Gantz said that "In the northern arena, a reality-changing war is being waged. We are creating an area of destruction in southern Lebanon, and placing soldiers and means along the border. This preparation will continue and strengthen - in the years to come. The Lebanese government must decide whether it is a 'protector of Lebanon' or whether its citizens are a 'human shield of Iran.'”

"If Lebanon continues to be used as an Iranian terror outpost, we will act in southern Lebanon as we act in northern Gaza. This is not a threat to Lebanon - it is a promise to the residents of the north," he stated.

Gantz said that his party is still studying the state budget that will be discussed by the government and stated his conditions for a vote in favor of it. "We will try to influence, and only after that we will make the decision on how to vote. The war will require painful steps. In order for the government to come to the public with clean hands, it must significantly reduce the coalition funds, close ministries, and freeze the Norwegian Law and the salaries of Knesset members. This will not solve the challenges of the economy - but it is the personal example that obliges us."

"At this time, a partnership of destiny is required. If there are those who have forgotten Simchat Torah, and returned to the end of Yom Kippur - they should stop and remember what our enemies do when we are divided. The leadership's responsibility is to enable partnership and to focus on responsible actions for the sake of the citizens and not on politics. This is the way to maintain unity, and let the IDF and the people of Israel win," he concluded.