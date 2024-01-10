Shir Segal, whose mother returned from Hamas captivity and shocked the country with her stories about the terrorists' abuse of women, broke down in tears during an interview when she was asked about her father who remains in Gaza.

Shir, the daughter of Aviva Segal, who returned from Hamas captivity and shocked the country when she testified in the Knesset about cases of abuse by terrorists that she witnessed while in captivity, broke down in tears during an interview with Kan News, when she was asked, among other things, about her father, who is still being held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

"My mission in life is to bring him home. Our strength is running low, but the condition of the hostages is much worse and they need us to rescue them," she said through tears.

Yesterday, as mentioned, her mother told the Knesset that she was a witness to theabuse of the hostages who were with her in Gaza.

"I saw that one of the girls came back from the bathroom upset. I got up and hugged her and he [the terrorist] said no. He had touched her and didn't even let me hug her after it happened," she said.

"There was a female soldier who they thought was an army officer. They tortured her right next to me. I was a witness to that. What is happening there is simply a catastrophe, you must give us some hope!"

She cried out: "I want to stand here on the table and scream on behalf of them, but I won't do that because I am a civilized person. They are not civilized, not humane, they are unbearable to be around."

This is what Aviva Segal said in a lobby for the hostages that was established in the Knesset at the initiative of MK Boaz Bismuth (Likud) and MK Shelly Tal Meron (Yesh Atid), which convened for the first time in the presence of the female hostages, family members of hostages, ambassadors and Knesset members from the opposition and the coalition.