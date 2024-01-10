Channel 12 News reported that 25 Hamas terrorists, who were captured alive since October 7 and needed medical treatment, were evacuated and are have received treatment in hospitals in Israel.

According to the report, in some cases, Hamas terrorists were lying in beds near IDF soldiers who were injured in Gaza.

It was also reported that this is one of the most difficult challenges that the hospitals in Israel have been facing since the outbreak of the war, because the medical institutions, both the medical teams and the families of the patients, have expressed great objection to treating terrorists.