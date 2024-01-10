Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan, appealed in an urgent letter to the Head of the Central Command, Yehuda Fuchs, and IDF Spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, to publish the documents that prove that the two accusations against Jewish residents are unsubstantiated.

This morning (Wednesday) Dagan sent a request under the Freedom of Information Law through the Arbus-Kedem-Tzur law firm to Hagari and Central Command General Yehuda Fuchs, demanding to receive documents indicating a significant decrease in nationalist crime in Judea and Samaria.

"I know for sure that there are documents that refute the libels against the Jewish residents, and I demand that they be published. These two 'blood libels' - more than they harm Jewish residents in Judea and Samaria, they harm Israel and the IDF’s legitimate rights to fight in the war in Gaza."

Dagan added: "The blood of Judea and Samaria’s residents and their honor is not to be disregarded. If necessary, we will even go to court."

Previously Dagan wrote to Head of the Central Command, Yehuda Fuchs, and IDF Spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, that "the IDF has in its possession two dramatic documents, which refute two blood libels against Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria. These two 'blood libels' - more than they harm the residents - they harm the IDF’s legitimate right to fight in the war in Gaza. I demand to disclose the documents."

"International media and the organizations on the extreme left and following them the European Union and even the US President himself are using these blood libels as a false image in their display of the October 7th massacre, as if the two sides here are terrorists, and not one murderous organization and one side that is the victim. In addition, Israel’s foreign relations are harmed in this process, also influencing the IDF’s operational capacity due to international pressures.

Dagan also referred to the rumors that claimed that IDF forces were redeployed from the Gaza Strip to Samaria before October 7th, due to the attacks at Huwara and at the entrance to Joseph's Tomb. "We know for sure that not only were no forces diverted, but the Egoz Force, that was engaged in reinforcements in the Samaria sector, is part of a regular plan the deployment of IDF forces by the Central Command."