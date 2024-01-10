Minister Hili Tropper (National Unity Party) visited Fauda star Idan Amedi in the hospital today (Wednesday), two days after the singer and actor was seriously wounded in combat in the Gaza Strip.

"Idan Amedi asked for two things during his visit today. First, to give thanks to everyone who cares about him and surrounds him with love. Second, that we don't fall apart from the inside," Tropper wrote on his Facebook account.

The minister stated that Amedi's first words to the public since his injuries were: 'My brother, don't worry, I'll be fine. What's important is that we stay strong together."

"What a man. may you have a full recovery, dear Amedi."

Amedi has been hospitalized at the Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center since he was wounded on Monday. Initially, his wounds were very serious and he required surgery to remove shrapnel from his body.