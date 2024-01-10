Defense technology company Advanced Defense Systems RAFAEL announced today (Wednesday) the successful completion of a test for its advanced SPYDER air defense system in its newest configuration – All in One which was conducted by RAFAEL with the Israeli Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense Research & Development.

The test involved intercepting an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in a challenging operational scenario, achieving a direct and effective hit.

RAFAEL, in collaboration with IMOD DDR&D, has successfully completed a test of the advanced SPYDER air defense system in its latest, unique configuration - All In One. The test included the interception of a UAV in a challenging operational scenario, achieving a direct and effective hit.

The SPYDER system, produced by RAFAEL, is operationally used by several military forces worldwide, providing air defense solutions against various airborne threats, including missiles, UAVs, aircraft, helicopters, and tactical ballistic missiles (TBMs). The system intercepts threats using two families of RAFAEL-manufactured interceptor missiles, PYTHON and Derby. Recently, RAFAEL introduced a new configuration for the SPYDER - the All in One, featuring an integrated radar, electro-optical launcher, advanced control and command system, and PYTHON and Derby interceptors, all mounted on a single platform. This configuration serves as an optimal air defense solution for point defense or area defense, either as part of a SPYDER battery or deployed independently with minimal operator involvement.

In the test conducted last week in Israel, the SPYDER All in One system successfully intercepted a UAV in a complex operational scenario, achieving a successful interception of the target.

Brigadier General (Res.) Pini Yungman, Executive Vice President and Head of the Air Defense Division at RAFAEL, stated, "RAFAEL is a global expert and a leading developer of air defense systems that have proven themselves in combat against a myriad of advanced threats and at various ranges. Among the leading systems currently in operational use in Israel and worldwide are Iron Dome, SPYDER, and David's Sling. The success of the current test with the SPYDER All in One system represents another technological breakthrough that RAFAEL pioneered, providing solutions tailored to different evolving threats in various arenas. The success of the test is a significant milestone in developing the system against different threats and demonstrates the system's outstanding effectiveness in intercepting challenging ground-launched threats. As a significant contributor to national security, RAFAEL will continue to develop advanced air defense solutions that incorporate the latest technology for the IDF and its customers worldwide."