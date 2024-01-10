In the challenging and often inaccessible areas where our soldiers stand in the line of fire, they need continuous support and encouragement. Our efforts are conducted in close collaboration with the IDF command and field company commanders, who invite us to these critical locations.

Thank you for your ongoing support.

With immense joy, love, and positive energy, we bring essential supplies, including good food, menorahs, cigarettes, and tactical equipment, directly to our soldiers on the frontlines. Our dedicated volunteers work tirelessly, sometimes facing live fire in enemy territory, to reach places others cannot. This is all done to uplift the morale of our soldiers who require encouragement and support in carrying out the perilous tasks necessary to defend Israel.

These efforts are made possible solely through your generous contributions. The costs are substantial, and without your donations, we would be unable to provide this crucial support. Numerous requests from soldiers in the field and numerous other locations await our assistance.

Your contributions make you a vital part of our soldiers' triumph over the enemy. Together, we will emerge victorious! Am Yisrael Chai!

Warm regards, Netzah Israel