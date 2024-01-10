An indictment has been filed with the Be'er Sheva District Court against an Israeli citizen who impersonated a reserves commander on October 7, and gained access to classified information.

According to the description in the indictment, after Hamas' terror attack on Israel began, the accused joined IDF operations even though he had not been called up for reserve duty. He then impersonated a commander at the rank of Captain.

The accused succeeded in gaining access to top-secret classified information, documented classified information in various ways, and on a number of occasions even shared secret information with civilian and military sources who were not authorized for it. He was arrested and taken for interrogation following suspicious aroused in the IDF.

The indictment charges the accused with breach of trust under aggravated circumstances, communication of classified information; possession of classified information without authorization for such; and entry into a military site.

It should be noted that in the interrogation, it became clear that the accused did not act as an emissary of hostile bodies, and did not provide the classified information he received to such bodies.

"This is a serious matter which was investigated by the IDF, parallel to the filing of the indictment, and the lessons were learned accordingly," the IDF said in a statement.

The above details were approved for publication by the Be'er Sheva District Court, which on Wednesday reduced the general gag order on the case, and approved for publication only the aforementioned statements.

All other details are under gag order.