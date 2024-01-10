After he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ramallah on Wednesday and met with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Blinken told Abbas that he supports steps that would lead to an independent Palestinian state. From Ramallah, the Secretary of State will make an unplanned stop in Bahrain.

During the meeting, dozens of Palestinian Arabs protested the Secretary of State nearby, chanting: "You are not welcome here."

PA security forces arrived at the scene and attempted to disperse the protesters.

On Tuesday, during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Blinken said the Palestinian Authority has a responsibility to reform itself, "to improve its governance – issues I plan to raise with President Abbas, among others, when we meet tomorrow."

He added: "If Israel wants its Arab neighbors to make the tough decisions necessary to help ensure its lasting security, Israeli leaders will have to make hard decisions themselves."