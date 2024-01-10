Some of the explosives discovered in the operations

On Tuesday night, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police conducted a counterterror operation in Jenin.

During the operation, engineering tools revealed over 80 ready-for-use explosives which had been placed beneath roads for the purpose of harming Israeli security forces. Two suspects were arrested.

In another operation in Kasaba in Shechem (Nablus), reserve soldiers interrogated suspects, arrested two wanted individuals, and after searching for weapons found and confiscated pistols, weapons, ammunition, and military equipment.

In addition, the soldiers located ready-made explosives in a number of locations, and destroyed them. One of the locations in which explosives were found was a cafe in Kasaba.

Riots erupted during the operation, as terrorists hurled rocks and explosives at the forces, who responded by firing at the terrorists. Hits were identified.

In Kafr Atara in the Binyamin Region, the soldiers mapped the home of one of the terrorists who carried out a shooting attack at the British Police Junction earlier this week. The attack left an Israeli Arab dead.

In Kafr Turkimiya in Judea, two suspects were arrested, and approximately 100 ready-for-use explosives were destroyed. In Bethlehem, weapons were located, and in Kafr Dura and the city of Hebron, forces confiscated large sums of terror funds.

The suspects and weapons have been transferred to security forces for further investigations. None of the Israeli security forces were injured.