Sergeant First Class Y., a reservist in the Maglan special operations unit, is currently recovering after he was seriously wounded by an RPG during a battle in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with Asaf Liberman and Kalman Liebskind on Kan Reshet Bet, he recounted the harrowing experience and his concern for his friends.

He recounted: "On October 7th I was in Sinai with my girlfriend. Someone passed by and yelled, 'Guys just so you know, there are missiles in the south.' I'm used to sirens in the south, but I went to check. I opened Telegram and I saw terrorists on pickup trucks in Sderot. I began to understand the situation and told my girlfriend 'Pack your things, we're getting out of here."

Regarding his wounds, he said: "It happened during the second time we went into the Gaza Strip. We chased a group of terrorists and we were hit by a missile."

Y. described the moment he was hit: "I thought it was an RPG and that it would be followed by another RPG. I didn't want my guys to go out and get hit, but I couldn't move. They thought I wouldn't make it. I made a decision - things happen in life, I decided that I'm not dying here."