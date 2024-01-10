The heads of local authorities in Judea and Samaria set out on an extensive, wide-scale media campaign on Wednesday titled "No One Abandons the Residents of Judea and Samaria, There is No Budget Without Security."

Ahead of the 2024 budget talks at the cabinet meeting set to take place on Thursday, signs were erected at the entrance to the government building complex in Jerusalem, and throughout the country. They call for the government to include security components for the authorities in Judea and Samaria, in the core portion of the budget.

Mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council Shlomo Ne’eman, said: “This is a certificate of poverty for the Israeli government that we have to beg for emergency budgets and security at a time when our communities are threatened. We call on the government ministers to come to their senses and show concern for the lives of half a million residents of Judea and Samaria. We are not asking for special funds or coalition budgets to finance extra luxuries.

The government has a basic obligation to end the disgraceful reality in which our communities are forced to appeal for their basic needs every year. We shall continue to use all means until our budget is properly included in the core budget for a national enterprise,” he added.