MK Nissim Vaturi (Likud) reiterated his call to increase the intensity of the fighting in Gaza, and explained his previous statements calling to "burn Gaza."

In a Wednesday morning interview with Kol Barama Radio, Vaturi explained that he sees nothing wrong with his previous statements, stressing, "I stand behind what I said."

"It is better to burn, to take down buildings, than that our soldiers should be harmed," he said. "They came and burned us, our children in the Gaza border region. Put that on the other side of the scale."

"Not that I am comparing us to them, but when the nation wants to stand up and defend its children from such horrific actions, of a Holocaust, you must - regardless of your emotions - come and go in with all your might, and that is what we did."

He added, "I said to 'burn Gaza.' What does it mean to burn? To go in and rip them apart. There should be no thoughts, no considerations. The soldiers of the IDF should not think for one second and be hurt because we need to be humane."

"We evacuated them all - we succeeded in evacuating 1,900,000 in an organized fashion, and there are 100,0000 left," Vaturi stressed. "I don't think that there are any innocents there now - not now, and not when I made my statement."

"I have no mercy on people like this - certainly not in times of war, when our soldiers are falling to defend their homeland. We cannot be noble at home and say, 'Oy, there are innocents there.' If there is an innocent there, we know about him. Whoever is left there needs to be eliminated, period. I have no doubts about that."

When asked about South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the Hague, Vaturi said, "Happy are we that we merited to be sued at Hague for statements, while they murder women and children and we only seek to defend ourselves as a nation."