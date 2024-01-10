Special IDF forces are operating intelligence in Sudan, Sinai, and Libya, due to concerns that the hostages may be transferred to Egypt, and from there to other Arab countries, the Al-Akhbar newspaper reported Wednesday.

Al-Akhbar also reported that the Israeli delegation which arrived in Cairo to discuss the hostages brought with it an amended proposal for a prisoner swap.

The amended "improved" proposal includes new sections connected to a ceasefire and a system for releasing the hostages, the report added.

Another issue discussed in the negotiations between Israel and Egypt is the matter of the Philadelphi Route, which the US offered to pay to secure.

According to the report, Egypt has not rejected the US offer.