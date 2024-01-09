Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will join the South African delegation to The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, which will hear South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

The South African government announced on Tuesday that its delegation will be joined by senior political figures “from progressive political parties and movements across the globe”, including Corbyn.

During his time as Labour leader, Corbyn infamously stirred up controversy by calling Hamas and Hezbollah his "friends". He initially refused to apologize for those comments but later walked them back.

Corbyn was suspended from Labour following the publication of a report compiled by the Equality and Human Rights Commission which found numerous cases where the party leadership under Corbyn underplayed, belittled or ignored complaints by Jewish members, and sometimes actively interfered to support political allies.

Near the start of the war against Hamas, Corbyn appeared at an anti-Israel protest in London, during which he accused Israel of committing “war crimes” in the Gaza Strip.

Later, he was interviewed by journalist Piers Morgan, who asked Corbyn no less than 15 times whether he thinks Hamas is a terror group, with the former Labour leader avoiding the question each time.