Soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade combat team are fighting in the heart of Khan Yunis, eliminating terrorists in close-quarter battles and through sniper fire. The troops are locating numerous weapons, including arms, grenades and ammunition.

Terrorists opened fire on troops from the Paratrooper's Brigade from within buildings in the area. The soldiers directed airstrikes and tank strikes to eliminate the terrorists.

Afterwards, the soldiers carried out searches in the area in order to rule out the presence of additional terrorists. While conducted the search, Paratrooper forces encountered terrorists that had fortified themselves in one of the buildings. The soldiers initiated contact and eliminated the terrorists in close-quarters combat. A K-9 from the Oketz Unit was killed in action and seven soldiers were injured to varying degrees.