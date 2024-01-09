Today (Tuesday), Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv.

During the meeting, Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on developments in the war against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, including the intensive operations conducted across the strip with the aim of dismantling Hamas’ military and governing capabilities.

Minister Gallant reflected on changes in combat tactics in the northern area of the Gaza Strip, which will enable the State of Israel to achieve its goals in the war. In this regard, he emphasized that operations in the region of Khan Younis will intensify and continue until Hamas leadership is detected, and Israeli hostages return home safely.

The parties also discussed security tensions across the Middle East and Iranian aggression conducted against Israel via proxies.

Gallant stated: “An increase in the pressure placed on Iran is critical, and may prevent regional escalation in additional arenas.”

On the ongoing attacks by the Hezbollah terrorist organization from Lebanon, Gallant emphasized the top priority of returning Israel’s northern residents to their homes, while changing the security reality in the area. He said that the State of Israel prefers to achieve these goals via diplomatic understandings, yet is also preparing military alternatives.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Secretary Blinken and the U.S. Administration for their commitment to the security of the State of Israel and for their support during this war. Minister Gallant also thanked the Secretary for his work to strengthen regional stability in the Middle East.