Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva University, Rabbi Zvi Schechter, sent a message to all IDF soldiers:

"I have the merit to have 4 grandchildren in the army, in 4 different places. I have the merit to have a son in law who volunteered to the army. I daven every day, three times a day for the ‘hatzlacha’ (success) of the Jewish army, the soldiers of the IDF."

"We hope that this will be the last war that we will have to participate in. Hashem should protect all of you and all of the soldiers in the IDF and you should be successful. You should go with strength."

"After the war is over you should go back to your families, you should raise children for many generations and you should merit to have a lot of nachas (happiness) from all your great grandchildren."