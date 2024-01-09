Following precise intelligence, the IDF's Givati Brigade combat team operated against Hamas terrorist infrastructure embedded inside the Islamic University in Gaza.

The soldiers located weapons in the classrooms, including AK-47 rifles, cartridges, ammunition, Hamas flags and safes containing terror funds.

In another operation in the area, the soldiers conducted searches in the area of the university and located dozens of weapon storage facilities, containing approximately 100 mortar shells, ready-to-use explosives, grenades, combat equipment and maps used by the Hamas terrorists.

The IDF spokesperson's unit stated: "This is yet another example of Hamas’ exploitation of the Gazan population and civilian buildings - including educational institutions - for its terrorist activities."