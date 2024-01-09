The Mothers of Combat Soldiers organization set up a large display today (Tuesday) outside the Tel Aviv hotel where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is staying.

The display features two children of US President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, as well the sons of the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Chief of Staff of the US Army, in IDF uniforms.

The display reads: "Let OUR CHILDREN fight as you would let YOUR CHILDREN fight."

The mothers also called on the Biden Administration not to end the war against Hamas prematurely and not to cut off military assistance to Israel, in addition to not handcuffing the IDF in its efforts to defeat Hamas and prevent a repeat of the October 7 massacre.

"If your children were in the war in Gaza today, you would not supply the enemy with gas and supplies. You would not put your child at risk in a dangerous ground mission," they said.

The organization said in a statement: "The lives of our soldiers come before the lives of the enemy. We ask and demand from the US government - do not stop the fighting on our behalf. Let our soldiers fight, win, and restore security to all the residents of the State of Israel. We ask you to love our children as we love your children, and that their lives will be as important to you as your children's lives are important to us."