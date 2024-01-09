There has been an improvement in the medical condition of 'Fauda' star and singer Idan Amedi who was seriously injured in battle in Gaza yesterday.

After undergoing surgery overnight (Tuesday) to remove shrapnel from his body, Amedi woke up and spoke to his family members. His condition has improved slightly and is defined as moderate.

Amedi, a reserve duty soldier in combat engineering, was injured yesterday during an IDF operation in southern Gaza, following an explosion at the entrance of a tunnel, as part of the IDF’s extensive activity in the area in recent weeks.

The IDF spokesman released for publication the names of five additional soldiers who were killed yesterday in Gaza from an explosion in an incident in which Major General Gavriel Bloom, whose name was released earlier for publication, was also killed:

Major Amit Shahar (25) from Ramat Yohanan, a soldier in the Yahalom unit, from the Combat Engineering Corps; Capt. Denis Krokhmalov Veksler (32) from Be'er Sheva, a combat engineering officer in the Yahalom unit, from the Combat Engineering Corps; Capt. Ron Efrimi (26) of Hod Hasharon, a combat engineering officer in the Yahalom unit, of the combat engineering corps; Master sergeant Roi Avraham (24) from Afula, a combat paramedic in the Yahalom unit, from the Combat Engineering Corps; Akiva Yasinskiy (35) from Ramat Gan, a soldier in the 8173 Engineering Battalion, the 'Etzioni' Brigade (6).

In addition, a reservist in the 8105th Battalion, the “Shoalei HaMarom formation” (646), was seriously injured in a battle in the center of Gaza. He was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment and his family was informed.

Earlier, the names of four fallen soldiers were released for publication:

Sergeant Roi Tal, 19 years old from Kfar Yehoshua, was a soldier in the 94th Battalion of the Kfir Brigade. He fell in an encounter with terrorists in Khan Yunis.

Maj. David Schwartz, 26 years old from Elazar, soldier in the 8219th engineering battalion of the half-fire formation (551). He was killed by an anti-tank missile hit in Khan Yunis.

Also killed was Major General Yakir Hexter, 26 years old from Jerusalem, a soldier in the 8219 Engineering Battalion in the half-fire formation. The two studied together at the Har Etzion yeshiva. Beside them, a reservist from the battalion was seriously injured.

Brigadier General Gavriel Bloom, 27 years old from Beit Shemesh. A soldier in the divisional engineering team of Division 36. He was killed by an explosion that occurred in the area of ​​a strategic tunnel in the center of Gaza. Next to him, a combat officer and two reserve soldiers from the engineering team of Division 36, including Idan Amedi, were seriously injured. Also, two reserve officers in the 646th Brigade were seriously injured in the battle in the center of Gaza.