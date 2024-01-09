During the coming weeks, the IDF and Defense Ministry will complete the placement of containers in the Northern Command, and the distribution of equipment to security squads of additional towns.

The weapons distribution to the local security squads in northern Israel comes parallel to the distribution to communities on the Gaza Border, as part of a plan to strengthen the border communities' local security squad teams.

Every town is expected to receive weapons, ceramic vests, and helmets which were purchased and inspected at the highest standards. In addition, other medical and logistical equipment will also be distributed.

The process follows a similar distribution in Judea and Samaria shortly after the brutal Hamas massacre on October 7.

In late October, the Samaria Council distributed hundreds of rifles to the emergency squad in Samaria - less than two weeks after Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan purchased 300 rifles for the squad.

Funds for the rifles were donated by friends of Samaria from abroad, and the weapons have now been distributed in the relevant settlements.