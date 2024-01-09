Since the October 7th massacre, 208,319 individuals have requested unemployment pay from the National Insurance Institute. Of them, 93,926 were put on unpaid leave against their will.

National Insurance statistics show that since the beginning of October, 209,917 filed for benefits, and 93,975 are on enforced, unpaid leave.

Since the beginning of January, 8,207 citizens have requested unemployment pay, and 3,891 have been placed on unpaid leave against their will.

The majority of those requesting unemployment pay, approximately 61%, are between the ages of 20 and 40. 38% are between 41 and 67, and 804 are above 67.