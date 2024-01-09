The names of five more IDF soldiers killed in action have been cleared for publication. Their families have been notified.

Amit Moshe Shahar, 25, from Ramat Yohanan, fought in the Yahalom combat engineering unit, and was killed in central Gaza.

Denis Krokhmalov Veksler, 32, from Be’er Sheva, fought in the Yahalom combat engineering unit, and was killed in central Gaza.

Ron Efrimi, 26, from Hod Hasharon, fought in the Yahalom combat engineering unit, and was killed in central Gaza.

Roi Avraham Maimon 24, from Afula, fought in the Yahalom combat engineering unit, and was killed in central Gaza. He also served as a paramedic.

Akiva Yasinskiy, 35, from Ramat Gan, fought in the 8173rd battalion of the Combat Engineering Corps, and was killed in central Gaza.