Undercover Border Police entered the town of Iktaba in the Menashe region to arrest armed terrorists and filmed a gunfight that developed during the operation.

Helmet camera footage shows terrorists armed with rifles and handguns, three of whom are killed from close range by the Border Police. The target of the operation was arrested.

Border Police commander Brik Yitzhak commented: "Border Police officers fought bravely against terrorism in Judea and Samaria through high-quality cooperation with other security organizations. Our officers prevented, with strength and at risk of their lives, the attack in the south, and since then have been working determinedly in all areas, with emphasis on Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria, to protect the safety of our citizens."

"The operations that we undertake occasionally exact a high price from us, but we will continue to act against any challenge with professionalism and a sense of purpose. The Border Police will continue to be the defensive shield of the nation of Israel."