Thomas Friedman - foreign affairs Opinion columnist at the New York Times (NYT) – could have well been passing judgement on the NYT, himself and the United Nations (UN) for their failure to mention the existence of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) even once after its publication on 8 June 2022.

In his latest article in the NYT – Friedman opines:

“I’ve been The Times’s foreign affairs columnist since 1995, and one of the most enduring lessons I’ve learned is that there are good seasons and bad seasons in this business, which are defined by the big choices made by the biggest players.”

That is not their only bad choice. NYT and the UN are two of the biggest players involved in the ongoing Israel-Gaza war – being major influencers in shaping what is going to happen the day after the war ends.

NYT daily reports detailing the aftermath of Gaza’s invasion of Israel on 7 October have been extensive. More than 90 days of ensuing warfare in Gaza have provided a fertile field for the NYT to publish reports and photos counting the mounting daily deaths of Gazans and Gaza’s destruction - even op-ed space for antisemitic UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres - as Israel pursues those in Gaza responsible for the murders, casualties, internal displacement and hostage-taking on October 7.

Significantly – just one day before Friedman’s article – the NYT chose to publish a most harrowing report detailing the atrocities committed on Israeli women on 7 October by 3000 invading blood-thirsty Gazan monsters:

“A two-month investigation by The Times uncovered painful new details, establishing that the attacks against women were not isolated events but part of a broader pattern of gender-based violence on Oct. 7.”

Reading this article is not for the faint-hearted. Its findings are horrific.

Congratulations for once to the NYT for choosing to publish this report – providing some balance to the continuing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza by the UN that would enable the perpetrators of these atrocities to escape being killed or captured and their weaponised heavily-fortified tunnels being demolished and degraded.

I have criticised the UN’s choices made in Gaza since 7 October:

“An organised international Jew-haters network has been unleashed following the failure of the United Nations (UN) to cooperate with Israel by evacuatingGaza's children, women, the sick and the elderly to safe havens outside Gaza to enable Israel to quickly hunt down and kill those monsters in Gaza responsible for the horrific massacre in Israel of 1400 civilians and abducting over 200 as hostages on October 7.”

And now, why are the countries of the world not sending airlifts and ships to move out Gazans, enabling them to start a new life far from Hamas? Are they less important than Somalians, Syrians and Ukrainians to whom the world opened its doors? That, too, is a bad choice.

Friedman warns:

“But before we become too pessimistic, let us remember that these choices are just that: choices. There was nothing inevitable or foreordained about them. People and leaders always have agency — and as observers we must never fall prey to the cowardly and dishonest “well, they had no choice” crowd.”

Both NYT and the UN also had choices other than burying HKOPS for 16 months that may have prevented October 7 and the Israel-Gaza war occurring:

The NYT: By publishing the existence of HKOPS in news reports, op-eds and analysis from its large team of reporters, investigative journalists, and expert commentators

The UN: by acknowledging the existence of HKOPS as an alternative ground-breaking solution to the creation of an independent Palestinian State between Israel and Jordan – HKOPS calling instead for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of Judea and Samaria ('West Bank') into one territorial entity to be named “The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine”

Burying HKOPS pre 7 October still remains unrectified by the UN and NYT post 7 October.

The sooner the UN and NYT choose to call for Jordan-Israel negotiations to implement HKOPS – excluding Gaza - the better.

And it is not too late to save Gazans from a hopeless future by encouraging them to emigrate and using UN funds to help them integrate into their new homes.

